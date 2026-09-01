Ted Lieu Says Iran War Exposed U.S. Inability to Sustain Conflict or Defend Bases and Allies

ABNA24 - Democratic US Congressman Ted Lieu has said that the war against Iran has shown that the United States lacks the capacity to wage war and cannot defend its allies and military bases.

Ted Lieu wrote on X on Sunday night: “We need a new defense strategy. Iran war showed the US cannot sustain a war, defend our bases or defend our allies.”

The California congressman added: “These flaws came from years of doing the wrong things, from the first trump administration to Biden to now. Acquisitions and force postures need to be changed.”

Lieu made the remarks after The Washington Post reported on Sunday that senior US military commanders had warned US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth about expanding military operations against Iran.

According to the newspaper, senior US military officials, including the heads of the Air Force, Navy, and Army, warned Hegseth in a report dated August 14 that continuing large-scale operations against Iran was not sustainable.

They also warned that continuing the operations risked undermining the United States’ ability to respond to threats in other regions, including threats within the United States itself.



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