Fortune Says Global Reaction Shows World Not Taking U.S. Economic Threats Against Iran Seriously

ABNA24 - US magazine Fortune has cited several indications suggesting that the world has not taken Washington’s economic threats against Iran seriously.

Fortune described US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s harsh remarks about launching an “economic assault on Iran” as a new attempt to bring the military war to an end. The magazine wrote that, so far, countries maintaining economic ties with Tehran have largely ignored the threat, while analysts have assessed the impact of US measures as far weaker than what had been promised.

The magazine added that China, which purchases 90 percent of Iran’s oil, responded to Washington with a clear and firm warning rather than backing down. Iranian bank branches in Dubai also remained open. Commercial flights between Iran and Turkey, as well as between Iran and the UAE, continued, while flights to Thailand and Azerbaijan, along with several destinations in Russia and China, also continued without disruption.

Fortune further reported that, by the end of the week, the United States announced plans to impose sanctions on branches of Egypt’s Banque Misr in the United Arab Emirates. However, the move fell far short of the expectations created by Bessent’s warning, in which he had said the world would see the “designation of a major financial institution” by the end of the week.

The magazine added that Bessent’s threats, coupled with the relative disregard shown by various countries toward them, highlight the central challenge facing the Trump administration in its efforts to force Iran to accept Washington’s demands through sanctions.



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