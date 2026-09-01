Yemeni forces reveal new military capabilities, keep further “surprises” in store

ABNA24 - Yemeni forces based in Sanaa said they possess new military capabilities and advanced weapons technologies, stressing that details of these capabilities will be disclosed at a time determined by battlefield developments and operational considerations.

A senior military source in the Sanaa forces told Al Mayadeen TV in recent hours that the Yemeni Armed Forces possess additional capabilities and “surprises” that will be announced in line with battlefield requirements and developments on the ground.

The source said the Rajum drone is domestically manufactured and forms part of Yemen’s unmanned aerial systems, describing it as having distinctive characteristics.

He added that further details about the drone and its capabilities would be revealed at an appropriate time.

Earlier, Sanaa’s military media released footage showing several drone operations carried out by the its Armed Forces across a number of battlefronts. The operations targeted Saudi military gatherings and vehicles.

مشاهد نوعية من استهداف القوات المسلحة اليمنية لتجمعات وآليات تابعة للعدو السعودي بطائرات رجوم المسيرة في عدد من الجبهات pic.twitter.com/QxEegUHtlF — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) August 30, 2026

In a related development, a Yemeni military source said operations conducted by the Sanaa armed forces using the domestically developed Rajum drone had foiled Saudi plans for further escalation.

Speaking to the Yemeni News Agency SABA, the source said footage released by Yemen’s Military Media showed operations targeting sensitive and strategically important sites, disrupting Saudi preparations and ongoing arrangements for a potential ground offensive.

The military source renewed a call on Yemenis living in occupied territories not to participate in Saudi mobilization efforts aimed at drawing them into ground fighting and preventing the Yemeni people from pursuing their legitimate rights.

“Rajum” drone specifications

طائرة رجوم المسيرة – مواصفات ومشاهد pic.twitter.com/M8A5lGPjEe — الإنتاج الفني – MMY (@CPU_MMY) August 21, 2026

A recent video shows new details about the aerial attack targeting Saudi military mobilization across several battlefronts and disrupting Riyadh’s preparations for a ground offensive.

شاهد | "رجوم" تكشف تحركات العدو السعودي وتضربها 17-03-1448هـ 30-08-2026م تقرير: نجيب الأشموري

#ضرب_تحشيدات_العدو_السعودي pic.twitter.com/LyeFG3YtL4 — شاهد المسيرة (@ShahidAlmasirah) August 30, 2026

The footage raises questions about the nature of the targets struck, the extent of the damage inflicted on the military mobilization, and the nature of the new capabilities Sana’a forces may have kept undisclosed so far.

What military surprises does Sanaa have in store?

With the military source confirming that further surprises have yet to be unveiled, attention is turning to what the next phase may bring in terms of new military announcements, particularly amid increasing focus on Yemen’s domestic weapons manufacturing capabilities and the development of its unmanned aerial systems.



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