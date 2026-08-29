Yemen’s 1994 Summer War Returns to Spotlight Amid Warning Over Wahhabi Influence in South

ABNA24 - The 1994 summer war in Yemen has returned to the spotlight through a controversial account, coinciding with a political warning from Ansarullah movement to residents of the southern provinces over the “dangerous spread of Wahhabi Takfiri ideology” among them.

While a statement attributed to Osama bin Laden’s son has drawn renewed attention to his father’s alleged involvement in the war, the movement’s official linked the events of the past to the continued presence of the movement in the south, opening a new political debate over the role played by religious currents in Yemen’s conflict.

In the latest development, Ansarullah Political Bureau member Salim al-Mughallis issued a warning on Friday to residents of Yemen’s southern provinces over a dangerous spread of the Wahhabi Takfiri current, both militarily and ideologically.

In a post on X commenting on a recording attributed to Omar bin Laden, son of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, in which he discusses his father’s participation in Yemen’s 1994 summer war alongside the government of Ali Abdullah Saleh against the Yemeni Socialist Party, al-Mughallis said: “Yes, the Wahhabi Takfiri current was and remains one of the tools used against the people of the south from 1994 until today.”

Al-Mughallis added: “The people of the southern provinces should not allow this current to spread among them militarily or ideologically,” warning of what he described as its potential consequences for the future of the south.

The Ansarullah official’s remarks came amid the circulation of a recorded account attributed to Omar bin Laden regarding his father’s participation in Yemen’s 1994 war, bringing renewed attention to the debate over the role of religious groups and currents in Yemen’s conflict during that period.

The leaked recording opens a new avenue for questions over the nature of the forces that participated in the 1994 war and their role in a conflict whose repercussions continue to shape Yemen’s political landscape today.



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