Economic Siege Doesn’t Work - NY Times

ABNA24 - The American newspaper The New York Times has written that after six months, Iran appears to have grown more powerful, while U.S. objectives remain unclear.

The American newspaper The New York Times reported in an article that it is unlikely Washington will be able to change Tehran's strategy by substituting economic warfare for military action.

The report stated: On the first day of the war, Trump promised the Iranian people freedom in the shortest possible time. Now, six months later, his administration is trying to make them poorer by intensifying economic pressure.

The newspaper also wrote: It is difficult to conceal America's clear failure to force Iran to accept Washington's demands; because the Islamic Republic has not only remained steadfast, but has practically taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, strengthened its regional influence, and some countries are also trying to resume their relations with Tehran.

The New York Times further emphasized that America's credibility among its allies, as well as Trump's image as a president who avoids costly and endless wars in West Asia, has been damaged.



/129