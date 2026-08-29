NY Times: ‘Most’ White House Staff Want Out

ABNA24 - The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said it is “not a happy White House” in MAGA 2.0, adding that Trump has been “lashing out” at his staff.“Most people have decided that they want to go do something else,” she told MS Now.Haberman noted that the midterm cycles often invite turnover at the White House.

The highest-profile exit from Trump’s inner circle came this month, when Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she was departing to spend more time with her husband and two young children.Insiders told the Daily Mail that Trump would call Leavitt incessantly while she was on maternity leave and that her exit had been building for months.With Democrats projected to retake the House and possibly the Senate in November, the mood at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue may soon deteriorate even further.

“He is not in a great place with his staff, according to everyone we talked to,” Haberman said, adding, “He is lashing out a lot, which tends to happen when things are not going well.”Reached for comment, the White House launched a personal attack at Haberman.“Maggie Haberman of the Failing New York Times constantly speaks like she’s a Trump psychologist when in reality she just has a creepy obsession with the President and clings onto him for relevance,” White House Spokesman Davis Ingle said, adding, “It’s been very sad to watch for years.”

Trump is yet to announce a replacement for Leavitt, who is now in her final week as press secretary. Unlike some Cabinet departures this term, the Mail’s sources said that Trump did not want Leavitt to depart the administration.“Trump really didn’t want her to leave, as he actually trusts her and doesn’t like having to deal with new people in his circle when he wants to focus on getting stuff done in his time left in office,” an insider told the tabloid.

Haberman spoke similarly on Thursday.“I would say in terms of Karoline Leavitt, she had his trust in a way that most people did not in term one who served in that role, the press secretary job,” she said.Trump insists that Leavitt will remain his “top outside adviser” and work as an “influential voice” within the GOP in the midterms. She is now returning to MAGA Inc., where she previously worked as the PAC’s spokesperson.



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