Iran Intelligence forces arrest 30 mercenaries involved in foreign-backed riots in Markazi Province

ABNA24- Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says 30 key ringleaders, associates, and vandals have been identified and arrested over their role in the foreign-backed riots that erupted in January.

According to the ministry, the General Intelligence Directorate of Markazi Province, tipped off by the public and following intelligence surveillance, identified and arrested 30 US-, Israeli-backed mercenaries in the counties of Mahallat and Nimvar.

These mercenaries caused widespread destruction and set fire to people's homes, large stores, banks, emergency and personal vehicles, government buildings, and several mosques during the January riots. They also attacked the railway carriages and threatened the lives of passengers, and looted shops, the ministry noted.

During the operation, a number of cold weapons (blades, axes, and knives) and significant amounts of alcoholic beverages and drugs were also found and confiscated from these foreign-backed elements.

Earlier this year, 70 rioters were arrested in the province.

The General Intelligence Directorate of Markazi Province vowed that the crimes committed during the January riots will not be subject to the statute of limitations.

“Let the enemies of the sacred establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran also know that the Daesh-style crimes committed by their mercenaries during the terrorist incidents in January will not be subject to the statute of limitations,” it stressed.

In late December, nationwide protests erupted, fueled by mounting economic pressures and soaring prices.

The unrest began in Tehran at the historic Grand Bazaar, where a gathering of shopkeepers ignited a wave of demonstrations.

In the days that followed, the government intervened, and direct talks between the President and trade guilds eased tensions, bringing a relative calm by early January.

But this quiet was short-lived. On January 8th and 9th, the protests surged once more; this time, spurred by overt foreign interference, most notably statements from US President Donald Trump.

The demonstrations escalated into violent unrest, with some acts even labeled as terrorism. By January 12th, order had largely returned, thanks in no small part to the decisive action of ordinary citizens whose spontaneous mobilization restored stability.

According to the Iranian Judiciary’s Media Center, during the US-Israeli-backed coup attempt on January 8-9, 2026, widespread damage was inflicted upon the country, and thousands of innocent citizens and security forces were martyred.

The elements involved acted as enemy foot soldiers, providing the pretext and necessary conditions for hostile acts and aggression against Iran.



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