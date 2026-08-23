Ex-Israeli PM Bennett: Israel Has Lost United States and World

ABNA24 - Former “Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that “Israel” has reached a unprecedented low in its international standing, saying the country has “lost the United States” and much of the wider world.

Speaking Wednesday at the Security Concept Conference in “Tel Aviv”, Bennett said, “We’ve lost the United States, we’ve lost the world,” according to remarks published on his official YouTube channel. He described the current situation as the worst point for “Israel’s” global standing since the country’s founding.

Bennett also sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, arguing that it has failed to achieve meaningful victories in Gaza and Lebanon. “The Netanyahu government does not know how to win anywhere — not in Gaza, not in Lebanon,” he said.

The former premier further argued that “Israel” lacks an effective institution capable of responding to international influence campaigns and efforts he says are damaging the “Israeli” entity’s image.

Bennett has increasingly positioned himself as a leading challenger to Netanyahu ahead of parliamentary elections, criticizing the government’s conduct of the Gaza war and its relations with international allies.

“Israel” has faced mounting international criticism over its military aggression in Gaza in the aftermath of the October 2023 Hamas military operation. The aggression has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian martyrdom, widespread displacement and extensive destruction across the enclave.



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