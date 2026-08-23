Medical Affairs Department at Al-Abbas Shrine provides about 6 tons of treatments to ensure health services for visitors

ABNA24 - Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi, head of the Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, confirmed the preparation of approximately 6 tons of medications and medical supplies to ensure health services for the visitors heading to the shrine of the Imams Al-Hadi and Al-Askari (peace be upon them) on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him).

Al-Tamimi said: The department provides its services in the city of Samarra through two detachments, one for men and the other for women, with the participation of specialized medical staff.

She added that the two detachments were equipped with 6 tons of medicines and medical supplies to meet various healthcare service requirements, while services will continue until the end of the Ziyarat ceremonies.

This participation is part of the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in serving the visitors and providing them with medical and health care during the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him) in the city of Samarra.



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