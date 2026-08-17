Shia Scholar: Imam Ali’s Unparalleled Courage, Knowledge & Justice Define His Sacred Bond with Prophet

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ghund Hasibhat, Srinagar, 16th Aug 26: The All J&K Shia Association organised a full-day programme of Marsiya Khwani and Majlis-e-Aza at Ghund Hasibhat, Srinagar, which was attended by a large number of Azadars.

Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, President All J&K Shia Association the speaker of the mourning ceremony spoke about the life, character, sacrifices and spiritual position of Ameer-ul-Momineen Imam Ali (AS).

Molvi Imran Ansari highlighted the unparalleled courage, knowledge, justice and devotion of Imam Ali (AS), along with his close relationship with the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his distinguished position among the Ahlul Bayt (A.S). He also recalled the extraordinary events and miracles associated with the life of Imam Ali (A.S), including the famous incident of Khaybar.

A major part of the mourning ceremony focused on the Wilayat of Imam Ali (AS). Referring to Surah Al-Ma’idah, Ayat 55 “Innama waliyyukumullahu wa rasooluhu wallazina amanu…” he explained its significance in the light of the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (AS). He also referred to Tafsir al-Ayyashi and the narration of Imam Ali (A.S) giving his ring in charity during the Ruku of prayer, explaining the Shia understanding of Wilayat and the leadership of Imam Ali (AS).

Molvi Imran Ansari emphasised that remembering Imam Ali (A.S) should inspire believers to follow his principles of justice, courage, knowledge, compassion and service to the oppressed.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Iran and Palestine, and for peace and stability in India and across the world. Prayers were also offered for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the protection of the followers of Ahlul Bayt (A.S).