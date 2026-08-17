Afghanistan Shia Cleric: Government Stability Depends on Public Support

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the fall of Kabul and the Taliban’s return to power was held in the center of Bamyan province, attended by a number of citizens and local officials.

In his remarks, Hujjatul Islam Nematullah Sadeghi pointed to the mutual relationship between the people and the government, stating that the stability and endurance of any system depend on the degree of popular support it receives.

Citing the words of Imam Ali (A.S), he emphasized the importance of the connection between government and society, noting that a government can only move toward stability when it enjoys the backing and support of the people.

Referring to events from the early days of Islam and the Kharijite movement, Sadeghi said that Imam Ali (A.S) avoided military confrontation with his opponents for as long as circumstances allowed and instead pursued an approach based on tolerance and restraint.

He also described support for an Islamic system as support for religion itself, adding that if a government operates on the basis of Islamic laws and justice, supporting it becomes a duty for Muslims.

Later in the ceremony, Qari Gol Haidar Shafaq, the governor of Bamyan, referred to Afghanistan’s political and security developments in recent years and described the Taliban’s return to power as the result of “the steadfastness and sacrifices of the people.”

The event took place at a time when Bamyan, as one of Afghanistan’s predominantly Shia regions, has experienced various social, political, and security changes in recent years. The remarks delivered focused on the importance of preserving stability, ensuring security, and strengthening the relationship between the people and the government in Afghanistan.