Video: Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Praise of Struggling with Self

AhlulBayt News Agency: In an instructive narration, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) saw a young man who, in order to combat his desires and discipline his soul, was rolling on the scorching sands of the desert and warning his self against the fire of Hell. The Messenger of God (PBUH), honoring this spirit of self-refinement, called upon his companions to say "Ameen" to the young man's prayer, and in this way taught his Ummah the value of "restraining the self from base desires" and achieving victory over carnal wishes.