Video: Quran's Praise of Prophet Abraham's (a.s.) Concern for Guidance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Although the people of Lot were among the most rebellious nations in history, when Prophet Abraham (a.s.) learned of the angels' mission to bring down punishment, he began to argue out of compassion and hope for their guidance. The Quran not only does not condemn this comprehensive goodwill, but by describing Abraham (a.s.) as "forbearing" (Halim) and "tender-hearted" (Awwah), it presents it as a manifestation of mercy, patience, and concern for guidance in the conduct of the prophets.