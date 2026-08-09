ABNA Reporter Zainab Witnesses Heartwarming Service at Mawkib Arkan Al Huda on Highway to Karbala Amid Scorching Temperatures

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting from the highway leading to Karbala, Zainab described the conditions facing pilgrims as the mercury touched a scorching 50 degrees Celsius, making the journey physically demanding for the millions making their way to the holy city.

Amidst the sweltering heat, she discovered Mawkib Arkan Al Huda, a mawkib that was far more than a simple resting place, offering a comprehensive range of services including washrooms, prayer spaces, stitching machines, food, drinks, tea, coolers, and water, all provided completely free of charge to the pilgrims.

Zainab observed volunteers ranging from elderly men to young adults and even children, all working tirelessly to ensure that every need of the pilgrims was met.

When she spoke to the volunteers, they explained that they sought the satisfaction of serving those walking in his path.

She also interviewed several pilgrims who had stopped to rest at the mawkib, and they expressed their deep gratitude to the organizers, noting that such generosity and hospitality could only be inspired by the love of Hussain (AS).

One pilgrim was heard praying that Imam Hussain (AS) may reward all those who had contributed to this service.

Concluding her report, Zainab reflected on the scene where old, young, and children worked side by side, not for worldly recognition, but purely for their devotion to Imam Hussain (AS).

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