Two more Palestinians killed in Gaza; death toll rises to 73,3377

With the continuation of the Israeli regime’s brutal aggressions against the Gaza Strip, the total number of martyrs in the enclave has reached 73,377, while 174,185 more injured since October 7, 2023.

The Health Ministry of Gaza announced on Tuesday that two more Gaza residents were killed and ten others injured in the past 24 hours.

Some victims are still under the rubble, and rescue workers have not been able to reach them yet.

Since the announcement of a ceasefire on October 11, 2025, a total of 1,252 people have been killed and 4,120 others injured in Gaza, while the bodies of 804 martyrs have also been recovered from under the rubble.