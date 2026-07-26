Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,317 as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties Despite Ceasefire

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,317 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 173,961 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received four civilian bodies and 37 wounded people over the past 48 hours, while two other citizens died of injuries sustained in previous Israeli attacks.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,191 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,853 others have been injured.



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