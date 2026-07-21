Yemeni Quran Judge Pays Tribute to Martyred Leader, Highlights Lifelong Devotion to Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Kabari said that anyone who studies Ayatollah Khamenei's Quranic lessons and texts would realize that he spent his entire life under the guidance of the Holy Quran. He noted the late leader's strong commitment to memorizing, reciting and reflecting on the Quranic verses, saying his efforts kept the love and reverence of the Book of God alive in the hearts of the people.

He said God had blessed Ayatollah Khamenei with the honor of martyrdom and a profound love for the Quran, adding that this devotion earned him the affection and obedience of the people in fulfillment of the Quranic promise:

"Indeed, those who believe and do righteous deeds—the Most Merciful will appoint for them affection." (Surah Maryam, verse 96).

The Yemeni judge further stated that Ayatollah Khamenei's close relationship with the Quran was the source of the dignity, honor and elevated status bestowed upon him by God, emphasizing that those who honor the Quran are granted a high rank and noble destiny.

Al-Kabari also said that anyone who reads Ayatollah Khamenei's lectures, writings, public statements and Quranic commentaries would realize that he regarded contemplation of the Quran as a source of spiritual joy and a paradise in this world for believers.

He recalled the martyr leader's participation in international ceremonies honoring Quran reciters, describing his presence as a source of pride and inspiration.

According to Al-Kabari, Ayatollah Khamenei consistently reminded the Muslim Ummah that its true strength lies in adherence to the Book of God and in visionary leaders who walk the path of sacrifice and selflessness.

Reflecting on his personal experience, Al-Kabari said he considered it a great honor to have known Imam Khamenei closely.

He added that bidding farewell to Ayatollah Khamenei's body felt like parting with a part of himself, expressing confidence that the martyred leader had returned to his Lord with honor and that the memory of their final farewell would remain with him forever.