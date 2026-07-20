Israeli court forces Palestinian family in Tamra to raze home

ABNA24 - A Palestinian family in Tamra City in 1948 occupied Palestine was forced by Israeli authorities to demolish its own house Sunday after the owner exhausted all legal options to stop the measure.

The demolition took place after an Israeli court rejected the family’s final appeal to freeze the order.

Relatives of the homeowner, Ra’ef Shaheen, said they received the final demolition order after being notified Thursday evening that no further extensions or legal steps were available to stop the court’s verdict.

They said that the family reached out to members of the Knesset, the mayor, and relevant authorities, but all attempts to cancel or delay the order failed.

Today, the court also rejected the family’s final request for a stay of execution, ruling that the demolition must proceed immediately without further delay.

To avoid hefty fines and the steep costs levied by Israeli demolition crews, Shaheen and his family were forced to destroy the house at their own expense.



/129