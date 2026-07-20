Three Palestinians martyred, several others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - Three Palestinians were martyred and others were wounded at dawn Sunday in an Israeli artillery strike on Gaza City’s al‑Zeitoun neighborhood.

A local source reported that the bodies of three martyrs were brought to Al‑Shifa Hospital this morning following a dawn artillery attack that targeted Kashko Street in az‑Zeitoun neighborhood.

Meanwhile, five civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al‑Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

A similar shooting attack in the same area of Khan Yunis also injured a little girl.

Earlier, a medical source reported that several Palestinians, including women and children, were injured when an Israeli helicopter targeted an apartment on Gaza City’s Aidiya Street.

A Palestinian woman was also shot and injured by Israeli forces in an‑Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Khan Yunis, a Palestinian sustained moderate injuries from Israeli gunfire near the Hamad housing complex north of the city. Artillery fire also targeted the Sheikh Nasser area and the vicinity of Bani Suheila rotary east of Khan Yunis, but no casualties were reported.

In a separate incident, Israeli naval vessels shelled Gaza’s coastline with projectiles and live fire.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including demolitions, shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and airstrikes, was reported across Gaza today.

In a related context, Gaza’s civil defense service announced Sunday the resumption of search operations to recover the bodies of Palestinians missing beneath the rubble of homes and buildings bombed by the Israeli occupation army during the genocidal war.

The civil defense service noted that these efforts are part of the second phase of a humanitarian project aimed at recovering the remains of those killed so their families can bury them with dignity.

The current phase involves 800 hours of work across Gaza City and the central and northern governorates, targeting 147 destroyed homes where the remains of an estimated 1,072 victims remain missing beneath the rubble.

According to its statement, the project’s first phase yielded partial results despite severe challenges. Over 500 hours of search operations across the ruins of 54 homes and buildings, crews recovered 333 bodies and remains out of 559 people reported missing, leaving 226 still buried beneath the rubble.

At a heavily bombarded residential block belonging to the Abu Sharia and Hasayna families, the civil defense reported that 308 people were killed, including 44 children and 37 women. Their bodies remain missing beneath the rubble to this day, a scene reflecting the depth of the humanitarian tragedy left by Israeli strikes.



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