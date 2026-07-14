Yemeni Lawmakers Urge Global Condemnation After Saudi Airstrikes Violate Sovereignty and Intensify Blockade

ABNA24 - The Sanaa-based House of Representatives of Yemen strongly condemned on Monday the fresh Saudi aggression on Sanaa International Airport.

In a statement, the parliament described the airstrikes as a violation of Yemeni sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that undermines the path toward peace and de-escalation efforts, while reflecting a withdrawal from commitments related to the Yemeni people’s rights.

It said the American and Israeli-backed Saudi escalation aims to prolong the blockade imposed on Yemen’s airports and ports, obstruct peace efforts, evade the implementation of the roadmap, and deprive thousands of Yemeni patients, travelers, and students of rights guaranteed under international law.

The statement described also the targeting of airports, ports, and civilian facilities as a new crime added to the record of violations committed against Yemen, a blatant breach of Yemeni airspace, and an intensification of the blockade that worsens the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The parliament’s statement noted that it had previously called on parliaments around the world to urge the Saudi regime to reconsider its policies. However, it said, Riyadh has continued its escalation and committed further violations against Yemen’s resources and infrastructure.

It renewed its appeal to Arab, regional, and international legislatures, the United Nations, humanitarian organizations, and people worldwide to condemn the targeting of Sanaa International Airport and assume their responsibilities regarding the aggression and blockade imposed on the Yemeni people for more than a decade.

The statement held the Saudi regime fully responsible for the consequences of the escalation and for violating the principles of international and humanitarian law, stressing that the targeting of the airport comes within the framework of the continued blockade and attempts to impose control over Yemen.



/129