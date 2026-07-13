The Long Road to Light

From Tehran's dark gates, where the mourners assemble, The black tide moves east, hear the iron wheels tremble.

Each turn of the axle, a sob on the track,

Each city left grieving, not calling him back

But sending him forward, where mercy is poured,

To the feet of the King, to the shrine of the Lord.



The dust of Qom rises, the cypresses sway,

Kashan's old gardens have wept into gray.

Neyshabur whispers his name on the wind,

As the caravan halts and the faithful begin

To beat their chests, to tear at their clothes,

For the kind-hearted man who in service arose.



O servant of Reza, your footsteps are worn

On the stones of the path that the blessed have borne.

You swept every threshold, you healed every tear,

Now the end of your journey is finally here.



Mashhad unveils her gold dome to the sky

The gates swing open, the angels draw nigh.

Imam, stretch Your hand through that radiant space

Embrace him, O Reza, with infinite grace.

Let Tehran's farewell be lost in Your light

The kind-hearted man rests in Your arms tonight.