Video: Iranians’ account of Iraqis’ love for martyred Leader

Ahlul‑Bayt (a.s.) International News Agency — ABNA: The days of the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Ummah in the cities of Najaf al‑Ashraf and Karbala al‑Mu‘alla were among the most historic and magnificent popular gatherings in Iraq, showcasing the love and affection of Iraqis for the Shia religious authority and the martyred mujahid leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hussaini Khamenei. This affection reflects the bond between them and the martyred Leader of the Revolution, as well as between the peoples of Iran and Iraq.