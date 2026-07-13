Iran, Saudi Discuss Improving Services, Timely Umrah Visas for Iranian Pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization and the Saudi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic have discussed ways to improve service quality for pilgrims and the timely issuance of visas for Umrah rituals.

Alireza Rashidian, head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, met with Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi on Sunday.

During the meeting, Rashidian expressed gratitude for the efforts and cooperation of senior officials and stakeholders from the host country in organizing the Hajj rituals and providing services to Iranian pilgrims.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on the most critical issues concerning the organization of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. They emphasized the need for continued cooperation and necessary coordination to deliver enhanced services to pilgrims.

A key focus of the meeting was the necessity of starting the Umrah visa issuance process for Iranian pilgrims in a timely manner, ensuring that Umrah operating companies can adhere to their scheduled timelines for the departure of applicants to the holy sites.

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