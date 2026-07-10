Pezeshkian expresses appreciation for historic turnout in funeral procession of martyred Leader

President Masoud Pezeshkian in a message addressed to the great nation of Iran, Islamic nations, and the free people of the world, expressed appreciation for the magnificent, massive turnout of the public at the farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution; and described this historic presence as an enduring manifestation of the Iranian nation's loyalty, national solidarity, and the unity of the Islamic Ummah, as well as a renewal of the pledge to the ideals of dignity, independence, justice, and national progress.

In this message, the enthusiastic presence of the people in Tehran, Qom, the holy city of Mashhad, Najaf Ashraf, and Karbala was described by President Pezeshkian as a rare manifestation of loyalty, solidarity, and the nation's deep bond with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

He emphasized that this massive turnout was not merely a farewell to a leader's remains, it was characterized as a renewal of the Iranian nation's pledge to the path of dignity, independence, justice, and progress.

President Pezeshkian also acknowledged the contributions of various segments of the public, religious authorities and scholars, service personnel, media representatives, and all those involved in organizing this historic ceremony; he expressed appreciation for the widespread domestic and international support and solidarity shown in commemorating the martyred leader, and emphasized the necessity of safeguarding the invaluable asset of national unity and cohesion.

The president offered special recognition to the government and the people of Iraq for their strategic brotherhood. He commended the Iraqi officials, tribal leaders, custodians of holy shrines, and the volunteers who mobilized all national resources to ensure the solemnity and dignity of the rites in Najaf and Karbala. This hospitality, he noted, serves as a shining example of the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and the solidarity of the Islamic Ummah.

This epic presence by millions, characterized by hours of waiting and long journeys, displayed the majesty of the bond between Muslim nations and the strength of our national and Islamic solidarity to the eyes of the world, the president stated in his message.

Beyond the domestic and regional turnout, President Pezeshkian extended his thanks to foreign dignitaries, religious leaders, political figures, and international organizations, who sent messages of condolence or attended the services. He emphasized that this global empathy reflects the martyred Leader’s spiritual influence and popularity, which acts as a valuable asset for strengthening future humanitarian and cultural cooperation.

Furthermore, the president acknowledged the tireless efforts of service personnel, including the Armed Forces, security agencies, emergency services, and the media, whose dedication ensured the order and safety of the massive ceremonies.

Concluding his message, President Pezeshkian emphasized that this outpouring of public support places a heavy responsibility on the Iranian government. He pledged that, in response to this historic display of loyalty, all state officials are committed to serving the Iranian people with greater honesty, efficiency, and tireless effort to uphold the martyred Leader’s path and ensure the continued prosperity and dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He also wished Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei health and success.