American enemy attack on the Tehran–Mashhad railway route / Train movement halted

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — early this Thursday morning, following the criminal attack by the American enemy on one of the points along the Tehran–Mashhad railway route, passenger train movement on this route was halted.

According to Mehr News Agency, Javad Me’raji‑far, regarding the stoppage of train movement in Mashhad, stated: Technical and operational teams of the railway were immediately dispatched to the site, and reconstruction of the damaged area is underway. Efforts are being made to repair the route in the shortest possible time.

He said: Necessary arrangements have been made to transfer passengers of the halted trains on this route to Mashhad via the road passenger fleet.

Me’raji‑far added: Passengers can obtain the latest information on the status of train departures on this route through the Railway Passenger Voice System at telephone number 0215149.”**