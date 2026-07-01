Michigan Mosque Receives Death Threats as Police Launch Criminal Investigation

ABNA24 - Police are investigating a disturbing series of threats targeting the American Islamic Community Center on Dequindre Road in Michigan.

Police in Madison Heights, Michigan are investigating a disturbing series of threats targeting the Muslim community. A handful of hate-filled voicemails were left at a mosque, and it has area Muslim leaders speaking out.

This all happened at the American Islamic Community Center on Dequindre Road in Madison Heights. There were at least two threatening messages left for the leadership of this religious and cultural center this past Sunday.

Here is an excerpt of one of those messages:"I am going to kill you. I am going to kill your people. Get... out of my country before it's too late. I'm giving you a fair warning."

US media obtained the audio from the Arab American News, who first shared it out on social media. Madison Heights police have added patrols around the mosque. We saw a police car sitting on the property a bit earlier on Monday night. Our sources indicate that law enforcement is trying to identify the caller.

It is not clear if the caller used any tech to disguise their voice.

Osama Siblani, the publisher of the Arab-American News who has been in contact with leaders at the mosque said: "People are scared. Like this mosque, nobody wants to talk beside they are intimidated. They are upset, and they will not believe the media, they will not believe the authorities. This is the kind of thing that really affects our society, where people do not trust, they do not believe that they are going to get to the bottom of it."



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