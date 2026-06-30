Video: Existential Functions of Weeping for Imam Hussain in Educational Framework of AhlulBayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: Weeping for Imam Hussain (a.s.) has been introduced in the hadith-based culture of Shia Islam as one of the most prominent manifestations of Wilayah-oriented conduct and one of the most effective factors for human purification and spiritual excellence. This recommended act of worship, in addition to bringing about the forgiveness of sins, leads to the removal of the deep roots of neglect, self-centeredness, and attachment to other than God. In the light of devotion (Tawalli) to the divine saints, it provides the groundwork for attaining a pure life (Hayat Tayyibah), the illumination of the heart, and steadfastness on the path of guidance.