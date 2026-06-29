Palestinian Center Highlights Systematic Abuse of Israeli army and Calls for National Accountability Framework

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Center for Political Studies issued a new research paper titled: “The war on the Palestinian body: Sexual violence between strategies of subjugation and the system of impunity.”

The paper reveals a dangerous shift in the use of sexual violence as a strategic tool within the Israeli occupation system.

The paper is based on official UN reports, most notably the report of the United Nations Secretary-General issued in May 2026, which included Israel for the first time on the list of parties suspected of committing sexual violence in conflicts.

The paper also reviews documented testimonies from detention centers, and international human rights reports confirming that these violations are not individual incidents, but rather part of a systematic policy aiming to humiliate and destabilize the Palestinian society.

The center confirms that this study represents a qualitative step in the battle of narratives, as it combines political, legal, social, and psychological analysis, and calls for building a comprehensive national system for documentation and accountability, considering it an essential pillar for future justice.

With this publication, the Palestinian Center for Political Studies continues its pioneering role in producing strategic research seeking to reveal facts and present them to local and international public opinion, in a way that enhances the presence of the Palestinian cause in international media and human rights forums.



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