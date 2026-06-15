ABNA24 - The Library of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) recently convened the second seminar in the series "In Search of Artistic Expression for the Minab Tragedy," where experts emphasized that a memorial for the event must serve as an international indictment of war crimes.

Opening the discussion, architect and researcher Shahabuddin Arfaei highlighted the region's diverse cultural fabric, noting that "Minab’s true identity is forged through a mosaic of Baluch, Fars, and Swahili influences."

Focusing on the architectural power of memory, Pirouz Hanachi drew comparisons to global landmarks like the 9/11 Memorial. "The use of 'visible voids' can transform a site of loss into a global attraction," Hanachi remarked. He argued that for Minab, "we must launch an international call for entries, utilizing art as a vital mediator for seeking justice on the world stage."

Addressing the specific nature of the event, Mohsen Rafei, Secretary of the Association of Iranian Sculptors, argued that a conventional memorial is insufficient. "In Minab, we are confronting a war crime perpetrated by a formal military force," Rafei stated. He asserted that such a monument must "expose the perpetrator and transform the viewer from a passive mourner into an active claimant of justice," serving as a permanent historical document to prevent the "beautification" of tragedy.

Closing the session, Hossein Mohseni, Secretary of the Art Galleries Association, described the city as an "icon of the oppression faced by Iran." He urged for a collective national empathy, stating, "Iranian culture has a unique tradition of distilling suffering into art. We must now turn this tragedy into a living, demanding memory."

The panel concluded that by leveraging modern documentation and international design, the Minab monument could transcend borders to become a global deterrent against future war crimes.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.



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