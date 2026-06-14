Israeli Drone Strike Kills Palestinian Civilian Near al‑Bureij Camp

ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred and others were injured in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that a citizen was killed and several others were wounded, some critically, in an Israeli drone strike near the Abu Asi entrance of al‑Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

He also said that Israeli forces detonated several homes and buildings in the eastern areas of Gaza City, triggering powerful blasts.

In southern Gaza, Israeli armored vehicles launched artillery shelling that targeted the eastern area of Khan Yunis, amid intensive gunfire.



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