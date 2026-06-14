Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,993 as Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Ceasefire

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,993 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 173,230 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and 11 wounded people over the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 983 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,122 others have been injured.



/129