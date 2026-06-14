Two Palestinian Civilians Martyred in Israeli Drone Strike in Khan Yunis

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and another one was wounded in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday evening.

Medical sources reported two citizens, Mohamed an‑Namroti and Hussam al‑Jabri, were killed and a third person was injured in a drone attack that targeted a group of residents in the al‑Amal neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

Earlier, one civilian was killed and others were injured, some critically, in a drone strike near the Abu Asi entrance of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.



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