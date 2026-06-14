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Bayn Al-Haramayn Department produces 64,000 liters of water daily in preparation for Muharram

14 June 2026 - 12:55
News ID: 1827021
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Bayn Al-Haramayn Department produces 64,000 liters of water daily in preparation for Muharram

The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its work in desalinating and cooling water through its cooling division, using advanced systems that contribute to providing potable water in the area between the two holy shrines

ABNA24 - The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its work in desalinating and cooling water through its cooling division, using advanced systems that contribute to providing potable water in the area between the two holy shrines.

The head of the Cooling and Water Desalination Stations Division, Engineer Hassan Rashid, said that the department produces approximately 64,000 liters daily of cooled and desalinated water, which is distributed through drinking fountains spread across the area between the Two Holy Shrines.

He added that these efforts are part of the department's plan aimed at providing the best services to visitors and ensuring a continuous supply of chilled and pure water, especially with the approach of the holy month of Muharram and the influx of millions of visitors to the holy city of Karbala.

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