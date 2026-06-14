Lapid Says Iran–US Understanding Would Undermine Israel’s Stated War Goals

ABNA24 - Former Israeli prime minister and current opposition politician Yair Lapid says a potential agreement between Iran and the United States would fail to achieve the Israeli regime's stated war objectives.

In a post on X on Saturday, Lapid said, upon realization of such an arrangement, Iran's establishment would remain in power and the Islamic Republic's missile program stay intact too.

The remarks came as Tehran and Washington could shortly sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the cycle arising out of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic. Should such an MoU come about, it could be followed by a bilateral agreement.

The aggression, which was launched on February 27, and the previous round that took place last June, both came amid widely-reported Israeli instigation.

On April 8 too, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire amid decisive and successful Iranian retaliation, Lapid sharply criticized the truce, calling it a "political disaster" for Netanyahu.

Tel Aviv, he added at the time, "wasn’t even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our security."

Lapid also stressed that Netanyahu "failed politically and strategically in achieving even a single one of the goals that he himself set."

As was the case during the previous imposed aggression against the Islamic Republic, the second imposed war saw Iranian armed forces launch wholesale retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

The retaliation spanned across at least 100 rounds, with each episode sending millions of illegal settlers into shelters and being ensued by pictures and footage of large-scale destruction across the occupied territories.

Additionally, Tehran closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the enemies and their allies in reprisal for the unlawful attacks, sending shockwaves throughout the global energy markets.



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