Report / Baku Denies Hosting Israeli Forces During Iran War: Why is Tehran Concerned?

ABNA24 - Recently, CNN in an exclusive report citing informed sources said that during the 40-day war, Israel secretly stationed its military and intelligence forces in Azerbaijan, a neighbor of Iran. The move is part of a massive network of secret military bases and outposts across the region to back the operations against Iran.

The report further said that the Israeli forces were deployed in several points of Azerbaijan close to the Iranian border. According to two sources, some of these positions in their closest distance were only 100 kilometers from the city of Tabriz, a city that was majorly targeted by the airstrikes.

Citing its sources, CNN reported that elite and intelligence units were deployed in neighboring regions of Iran and acted to collect information and launch drone attacks. This deployment, the sources added, enabled Tel Aviv to watch military activities in northern Iran.

Baku denies the reports amid close ties with Tel Aviv

Azerbaijan has rejected the CNN report. The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington told CNN in a statement: “We categorically deny the baseless claims that Azerbaijani territory was used for operations against third countries.”

Separately, on Friday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry dismissed as “completely baseless” international media reports saying that Israeli military and intelligence forces had used its territory for operations during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Azerbaijan shares roughly 700 kilometers of border with Iran and has repeatedly stated it will not allow its soil to be used against its neighbors.

That said, Israel and Azerbaijan have built close military and economic ties in recent years.

Azerbaijan supplies a significant portion of Israel’s oil needs, while Israel is one of Baku’s main suppliers of advanced weaponry.

In 2016, Azerbaijan also became the first foreign country to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Analysts say this relationship has brought Baku political advantages alongside security and economic gains.

Tehran's concerns

Over the past two decades, the close ties between Azerbaijan and Israel have remained a persistent point of friction in Tehran-Baku relations. Iran has repeatedly warned that deepening security, military, and intelligence cooperation between the two is a threat to regional stability.

Tehran’s main concerns break down into three key areas:

1. Israeli intelligence and security presence near Iran’s borders: Iranian officials have long opposed any Israeli intelligence presence or activity in neighboring countries. Tehran fears that Azerbaijan’s security cooperation with Israel could help build intelligence infrastructure aimed at Iran.

2. Extensive military cooperation: Azerbaijan is a major client of Israel’s defense industry, having purchased drones, surveillance systems, and advanced weaponry in recent years. Iran believes this growing military partnership could upend the region’s security balance.

3. Possible use of Azerbaijani territory against Iran: Over the years, some media outlets and analysts have speculated that Israel could use Azerbaijan’s territory and resources as a launchpad for intelligence operations against Iran. While Baku has denied these claims, the possibility remains a live concern for Tehran.

Iran's official warnings

At various times, Iranian officials have warned that Israeli presence in South Caucasus is a destabilizing factor. Especially after Karabakh wars and growth of Baku-Tel Aviv partnership, Tehran asserted it will not allow shift of geopolitical and security balance on its northern borders.

Experts believe that close ties between Israeli regime and Azerbaijan make up one of the key sticking points between Baku and Tehran. Each time the two sides have upped their military and security ties, the Islamic Republic has issued stronger-toned warnings. That is why Israeli presence in South Caucasus remains one of the critical and determining cases in Iranian-Azerbaijani relations.



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