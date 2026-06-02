Imam Khamenei hails families of Minab school martyrs

ABNA24 - The Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has lauded the families of the martyrs of the Minab school attack for their steadfastness and patience in the face of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of their loved ones.

Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Taghi Vakilpour, a special representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, visited the southern province of Hormozgan to meet with the families of the martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyebah School in Minab.

During the visit, the Leader’s message and greetings were conveyed to the families, and their patience, resilience, and sacrifice were honored and commemorated.



In an intimate setting, the families shared cherished memories and reflected on the virtuous character of their martyred children. They also took the opportunity to discuss their concerns and viewpoints directly with the Leader’s representative.



The Shajareh Tayyebah elementary school in Minab was struck by US missile attacks on February 28, resulting in 168 martyrs, many of whom were school children.



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