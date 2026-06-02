ABNA24 - The meeting of the International Security Association, under the auspices of the Russian Security Council, has commenced in Moscow with the participation of over 140 foreign delegations from 120 countries.

According to BRICS TV network, experts and senior officials at the International Security Association meeting have described the health of nations as a central element of global stability and emphasized the need to strengthen cross-border cooperation to combat epidemics, biological risks, and cyber threats targeting health systems.

On the first day of the International Security Association meeting, a roundtable titled “The Power of Cooperation for the Health of Nations” was held under the direction of the Russian Ministry of Health. In his keynote speech, Mikhail Murashko, the Russian Minister of Health, outlined the main priorities for the development of the country’s health system up to 2030, including strengthening primary healthcare, preventing non-communicable diseases, digital transformation, and effective personnel policies to increase the number of specialists.

He also announced the existence of a dedicated stockpile of vaccine technologies in Russia and stressed that epidemics, biological risks, non-communicable diseases, workforce shortages, and cyber threats are linked not only to the health system but also to the national security of countries.

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with TV BRICS, emphasized the importance of coordination and the development of common BRICS positions to create a secure information space in the era of digitalization.



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