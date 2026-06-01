WSJ: Trump Forced to Portray Iran Defeat as Victory to Save Face

ABNA24 - The senior editor of The Wall Street Journal has stated that Trump is forced to portray defeat against Iran as a victory in order to save face.

Gerard Baker, senior editor of The Wall Street Journal, said: "A potential agreement with Iran is nothing short of surrender for the hardliners in America. If Trump agrees to a nuclear deal, he will have signed the same Obama deal after 11 years of constant criticism. The deal on the table is nothing but complete humiliation for Trump."

Gerard Baker added: "Trump is forced to portray defeat against Iran as a victory in order to save face. The reality is that after all this tension, Iran will still maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz."

The New York Times, in an article titled "Is It Over and Done With?", also points out that Donald Trump is trying to portray the war with Iran as nearly concluded and a complete success. However, after years of trying to impose his narrative on reality, he is now facing a crisis that does not align with his story.



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