A little collection of quotes from Imam Al-Hadi

ABNA24 - Imam Ali Naqi Al-Hadi (A.S.), the tenth infallible descendant of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), brightened the world with his appearance on Rajab 5. He inherited his knowledge, righteousness and piety from his forefathers. Imam (A.S.) was martyred by poisoning by the ruling Abbasid caliph Mu'taz in Samra on third day of the month of Rajab in the year 254 A.H., and was buried in his house.

A brief selection from Imam (A.S.)’s sayings is:

* There are definite places in which Allah likes the servants to supplicate to Him. One of these places is the tomb of Al-Hussein: Master of the Martyrs (A.S.).

* Others will fear him who fears Allah; He who obeys Allah will be obeyed; He who obeys Allah will not care for the dissatisfaction of the creatures; He who enrages the Creator should be sure of encountering the dissatisfaction of the creatures.

* No one can describe Allah with attributes other than these with which He describes Himself. How can anyone describe Him when senses are too short to perceive Him, illusions are too short to comprehend Him, ideas are too short to mark Him, and sights are too short to appreciate Him? He is remote in His nearness and near in His remoteness. He created the how without being asked "How?" and founded the where without being asked "where?" He is out of how and where. He is the One and Only. Exalted be His Majesty and sacred be His Names.

* He who feels secure from Allah's unexpected retribution and painful penalty will feel arrogant until Allah's act and inevitable decree (death) will befall him. He whomever receives evidence from his Lord will belittle the worldly misfortunes even if he is cut into pieces.

* The neglector of the Bismillah is as same of the neglector of the (obligatory) prayers.

* The thankful of a grace should be happy for thankfulness more than it is for the grace.

* Allah has made this world for testing while He has made the life to come for receiving the result. He has also made the misfortunes of this world the cause of gaining the rewards of the life to come and made the rewards of the life to come as the compensation for the misfortunes of this world.

* You should present thorough obedience to those who present for you their thorough love and advice.

* Do not expect honesty and purity of intention from someone who has suffered from your malice; do not expect loyalty from one to whom you have been disloyal; do not expect goodwill from someone whom you regard with ill-will: his heart towards you is the same as your heart towards him.



/129