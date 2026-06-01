Iranian ports on the front lines of recent war: Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Minister of Roads and Urban Development says Iran's southern ports were on the front lines in the recent war, and that enemies sought to disrupt the flow of goods into the country by targeting the ports.

“We are facing a war of corridors, and under such conditions, plans were made to ensure that the import and export process would not stop. Additionally, collaborations were held with some neighboring countries to expand the transport fleet,” Farzaneh Sadegh said in an online meeting with members of Parliament.

She noted that over the past two weeks, a number of measures have been taken to reconstruct the infrastructure units, as well as cargo and passenger transport facilities, damaged in the war.

In the recent war, more than 50 points of road and rail routes—including highways, tunnels, and bridges—were targeted, making it clear that the enemy aimed to disrupt the West-East corridor, she further added.

The minister also said that the infrastructure at Chabahar Port will be developed, and the connection of the port to Sarakhs in the northeast of the country and Zahedan will be completed by the end of the calendar year.

......................

End/ 257