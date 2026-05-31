Israeli Airstrike in Deir al‑Balah Kills Yaffa Hospital Doctor, Injures Two Others

ABNA24 - One Palestinian citizen was martyred and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Saturday, amid ongoing ceasefire violations.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that Jamal Abu Aoun, head of the anesthesia department at Yaffa Hospital, was killed and two other people were wounded following an airstrike near a police point north of Deir al‑Balah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army launched intensive artillery strikes on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, amid heavy movement of military vehicles.

The southern and eastern outskirts of Khan Yunis also witnessed intermittent bursts of heavy machinegun fire, sparking panic among residents.

Similar attacks were reported in Gaza City, where southeastern neighborhoods came under artillery shelling targeting open areas near residential clusters. Israeli artillery also shelled the northwestern areas of Rafah.



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