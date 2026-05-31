EU Condemns Escalating Forced Evictions of Palestinians in East Al-Quds

ABNA24 - The office of the European Union (EU) representative has denounced Israel’s persistence in forcibly displacing Palestinians from their homes in east Al-Quds.

“The situation for Palestinians in East Al-Quds remains dire. In particular, the Silwan area has witnessed a dramatic escalation of forced evictions and demolitions,” the EU representative office said in a statement released on Friday.

“In the neighborhoods of Batan al Hawa and Bustan, more than 50 families equaling some 300 people have been evicted from their homes in the past 18 months. Almost 200 homes are facing imminent eviction or demolition in these two neighborhoods alone,” the office explained.

“The EU reiterates its strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy and activities, including in and around east Al-Quds which are illegal under international law. Israeli domestic laws do not exempt Israel from meeting its obligations to administer the occupied territory in a manner that provides for and protects the local population.”

“Unilateral actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes will only escalate an already tense environment and lead to further human suffering,” the EU underlined.

The EU has called on the relevant Israeli authorities “to put an end to these practices and fully comply with its obligations under international law.”



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