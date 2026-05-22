Iran to overcome problems despite enemy plots: senior cleric

Tehran’s provisional Friday prayers leader has said, relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, the dear Iran will safely pass through the difficulties in spite of the conspiracies waged by enemy against the country.

Speaking during this week Friday prayers held at the campus of the University of Tehran, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari emphasized that the noble people of the country have foiled all plots orchestrated by enemies of the country, especially the United States and criminal Zionist regime, since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and this time, they (people) will thwart the enemies’ plots.

Referring to the sanctions, economic blockade, and cognitive warfare of the enemies waged against the country, the Friday prayers leader stated: "Today, instead of bullets, our enemies have restricted the country's income sources through the imposition of sanctions on oil and banking industry.”

Enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the country on the international stage, but vigilant people of the country, with their unity and amity, have nipped all plots of the enemies in the bud.

By promoting a culture of consumerism and luxury and using its elements to harm public livelihoods, they [enemy] seek to break the national resistance of the Iranian people, he stressed.

Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari advised people of the country to manage consumption pattern and increase productivity, especially in this period, adding, “Frugality is no longer a moral recommendation or a mere personal virtue, but rather a religious obligation and a strategic necessity to preserve Iran, frustrate the enemy, and overcome challenges.”

Referring to the term "frugal jihad," Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader said that participation of people from all walks of life in this jihad is a very important and decisive battleground as the enemy thinks it can inflict serious harm to the country.