Islamophobia in US; Five Dead in Shooting Outside San Diego Islamic Center as Children Hide in Fear

ABNA24 - When the shooting stopped, three worshippers and two teenage suspects were dead. But for the young survivors who witnessed the chaos, the trauma is far from over.

The deadly shooting has left children, families, and the wider Muslim community deeply shaken.

Among the survivors was nine year old Odai Shanah, who described hiding in fear with classmates inside a closet while shots rang out across the building. The mosque complex also houses the Bright Horizon Academy, where dozens of children were present at the time of the attack.

Authorities said three men affiliated with the Islamic center, including a security guard praised for preventing further casualties, were killed in the shooting. Police later reported that the two teenage suspects died several blocks away after taking their own lives.

Children Forced Into Lockdown during Gunfire

According to Odai, students were rapidly moved into hiding places as gunshots echoed through the mosque grounds. The children reportedly crowded together inside a closet while additional rounds of gunfire continued outside.

The young survivor described intense fear and confusion during the lockdown. After the shooting stopped, police SWAT officers moved through the building, escorting students to safety room by room.

Odai recalled seeing injured victims while leaving the building under police protection, an experience that highlighted the severe emotional impact such violence can have on children exposed to traumatic events.

Authorities confirmed that the attackers never entered the school itself and that all students were safely evacuated.

Muslim Community Confronts Shock and Grief

The attack has deeply affected Southern California’s Muslim community, particularly because the mosque serves not only as a place of worship but also as a center for education, community support, and family life.

For many immigrant families connected to the mosque, the violence carries additional emotional weight. Odai’s mother reportedly fled Gaza in 2006 to escape conflict and instability before settling in the United States, while his father later emigrated from Jordan.

The incident therefore represents a painful reminder for some families of the violence they hoped to leave behind when building new lives in America.

Community leaders and families are now focusing on supporting survivors, grieving victims, and helping children process the trauma caused by the attack.

School and Security Concerns Intensify

The shooting has once again raised concerns about security at religious institutions and schools across the United States. Mosques, synagogues, churches, and other places of worship have increasingly adopted enhanced safety measures in recent years amid fears of targeted violence.

The actions of the mosque security guard, who authorities say helped prevent greater bloodshed, have drawn significant attention as communities reflect on the importance of emergency preparedness during active shooter situations.

Mental health experts also warn that children exposed to violent incidents may experience long term psychological effects, including anxiety, fear, sleep disturbances, and emotional trauma.

The tragedy at the Islamic Center of San Diego illustrates how acts of gun violence leave lasting scars far beyond the immediate loss of life. The emotional testimony of a nine year old child forced to hide during an attack demonstrates the profound human cost such incidents impose on communities.

For immigrant families and minority communities, these events can carry an especially painful dimension. Many seek safety, stability, and opportunity in the United States, only to confront new fears linked to domestic violence and insecurity.

The attack also renews debate around school safety, access to firearms, youth radicalization, and the broader climate of fear affecting religious and cultural institutions across the country.

At the same time, the response from teachers, police officers, and security personnel likely prevented an even greater tragedy. The rapid lockdown procedures and coordinated evacuation efforts underscore the importance of emergency preparedness in protecting children during crises.

As investigations continue, the focus for many families will remain on healing, supporting traumatized children, and preserving a sense of safety within a community now marked by grief and shock.



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