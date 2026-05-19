Turkey Condemns Israeli Interception of Gaza‑Bound Sumud Flotilla as ‘New Act of Piracy’

ABNA24 - Turkey has strongly denounced an Israeli attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, describing it as “a new act of piracy.”

In a statement released on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israeli forces intervened against the flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian region.

"We condemn the intervention carried out by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was formed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and which constitutes a new act of piracy,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that citizens from some 40 countries were part of the fleet. It further called on the Tel Aviv regime to immediately halt the attack and unconditionally release the detained participants.

“Israel’s attacks and intimidation policies will in no way prevent the international community from seeking justice and solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

The ministry also said Turkish authorities were taking necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Turkish citizens aboard the flotilla and were closely monitoring developments in coordination with other countries.

“We invite the international community to take a common and determined stance against Israel’s lawless actions without delay.”

On Monday, the Israeli army attacked the Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters off Cyprus coast.

Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces intercepting the Gaza-bound Global vessels one by one.

In a statement, the flotilla said Israeli forces attacked the first of its boats “in broad daylight” in international waters while military vessels intercepted the fleet.

The flotilla demanded “safe passage” for its humanitarian mission to the blockaded Palestinian strip, accusing Israel of carrying out “illegal acts of piracy.”

“We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission,” the statement said.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth earlier reported that activists detained aboard the flotilla were being transferred to a navy ship described as a “floating prison” before being taken to the port of Ashdod.

Irish president’s sister is reportedly among Gaza flotilla activists detained by Israel.

Israel intensified the blockade of Gaza after its forces launched a genocidal war against Palestinians across the strip in October 2023.

Nearly 73,000 Palestinians have been killed across the blockaded Palestinian territories since then.



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