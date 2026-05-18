Spanish Actor Says the Palestinian Nakba ‘Never Ended,’ Calls Gaza Assault Genocide

ABNA24 - Spanish actor Javier Bardem has said the Palestinian Nakba (catastrophe) has “never ended,” describing Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as “genocide” and its policies in the occupied West Bank as “ethnic cleansing and apartheid” in a message marking the anniversary of the 1948 mass displacement of Palestinians.

The X account of the permanent observer mission of Palestine to the UN shared on Friday Bardem’s recorded remarks during a screening for UN representatives of the Palestinian-themed film “All That’s Left of You.”

In his message, Bardem stressed that the Palestinian people have long struggled against what he described as Israel’s policies of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

“We understand that the Nakba never ended. It is playing out today in Gaza as genocide and in the West Bank as ethnic cleansing and apartheid,” Bardem said.

The Spanish actor also praised the Palestinians’ century-long “determination to remain on their land and to thrive as a people with a rich culture who deserve to be free and to return home,” describing their struggle for their existence as one defined by extraordinary resilience, courage, and steadfastness.

All That’s Left of You is a 2025 drama film produced, written and directed by Cherien Dabis, who also stars in it alongside Saleh Bakri, Mohamed Bakri, Adam Bakri, Maria Zreik, Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Sanad al-Kabareti and Salah El Din. It follows a Palestinian family across three generations during the time spanning from the 1948 days of Nakba to the 2020s under Israeli occupation.



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