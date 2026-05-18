‘Once Upon a Time in Gaza’ Wins Best Film at Critics’ Awards for Arab Films in Cannes

ABNA24 - “Once Upon a Time in Gaza” by Palestinian twin directors Tarzan and Arab Nasser won the best film award at the 10th “Critics’ Awards For Arab Films” during an event held on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

“Once Upon a Time in Gaza,” which last year won the “Un Certain Regard” best directing prize, follows a young student named Yehya and a charismatic drug dealer named Osama who, while peddling drugs out of a falafel restaurant, are forced to grapple with a corrupt cop who has a big ego.

Director Annemarie Jacir’s “Palestine 36,” which reconstructs the Palestinian revolution against British colonial rule in 1936, also scored the best screenplay award for Jacir and the best cinematography prize for Hélène Louvart.

In addition, Palestinian-American director Cherien Dabis won the best director prize for “All That’s Left of You,” which traces the story of three Palestinian generations inspired by events in the occupied West Bank.

Organized by the Arab Cinema Center, the Critics’ Awards For Arab Films, which highlight the best achievements in Arab filmmaking, were voted on by 307 Arab and international critics from 75 countries this year.



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