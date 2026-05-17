French Judge Appointed to Investigate Khashoggi Killing After Court Declares Rights Groups’ Complaints Admissible

ABNA24 - In a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a French judge has been appointed to oversee an investigation into the case.

The inquiry comes following a May 11 ruling by the Paris Court of Appeal, which deemed the complaints filed by human rights organizations, including TRIAL International and Reporters Without Borders, admissible, the country’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office (PNAT) announced on Saturday.

The French inquiry will delve into charges of torture and enforced disappearance, offering a crucial new legal avenue in a case that has seen limited judicial outcomes thus far.

However, a separate complaint from DAWN, Khashoggi’s employer, was ruled inadmissible by the PNAT—highlighting the challenges in pursuing justice for the slain journalist.

The international response to the Khashoggi case has been varied, with the Turkish judicial system previously taking steps to hold the accused accountable. However, in a controversial move, a Turkish court halted its trial of 26 Saudi suspects in 2022, subsequently transferring the case to Saudi jurisdiction, a decision that faced criticism from various human rights advocates.

In the United States, the Biden administration faced backlash after granting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immunity following his appointment as prime minister. This decision led to the dismissal of a civil lawsuit by Khashoggi's fiancée in a US federal court.

French law permits judges to initiate inquiries into serious offenses committed beyond its borders. However, prosecutions typically require the presence of suspects on French soil, which may complicate efforts to enact justice for Khashoggi and his supporters.

Khashoggi, a former advocate of the Saudi royal court who later became a critic of bin Salman, was killed and his body was dismembered by a Saudi hit squad after being lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Saudi Arabia initially denied that Khashoggi had been murdered, saying he left the consulate. Later, and under mounting international pressure that came as new evidence emerged, Riyadh said the journalist had been murdered by “rogue” elements.

The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi was a columnist, reported in November 2018 that the CIA had concluded that MBS ordered his killing.

The crown prince has denied ordering the ​killing but acknowledged it took place "under my watch."



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