Russia Backs China in Rejecting U.S.–Bahrain Resolution on Hormuz, Calls Draft ‘Not Right’

ABNA24 - Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has stated that the US resolution on the Strait of Hormuz is not right, echoing China's criticism of the draft measure.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy, wrote on his official X account on Saturday that Moscow shares Beijing's position regarding the anti-Iran resolution submitted by Bahrain and the United States concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

“Russia is of the same view," Ulyanov said, referring to China's earlier remarks.

China's UN ambassador on Friday criticized a proposed US-Bahraini resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, saying the content and ​timing were not right and passing it would not be helpful.

The draft ‌resolution demands Iran "halt attacks and mining" in the strait, but diplomats have said it is likely to meet with Russian and Chinese vetoes if it comes to a vote. Both ​countries vetoed a similar US-backed resolution last month, arguing it was biased against ​Iran.

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies following the launch on February 28 of the illegal US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

It began exercising far stricter controls last month after US President Donald Trump announced an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in violation of the terms of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

Recently, the United States launched a military operation supposedly aimed at forcibly reopening the Strait of Hormuz, but it was forced to stop the maneuver amid Iran’s steadfast resilience against American piracy and threats to maritime security.

Last month, a draft Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz circulated by Bahrain and the United States was vetoed by China and Russia.

Tehran has repeatedly said that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is not simply a maritime crisis or a limited security dispute, but rather a direct result of the unprovoked US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.



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