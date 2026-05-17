Wisdom of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad from Childhood

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): From his early childhood al-Imam al-Jawad had a special relationship with Allah, and in his position as Imam he answered the religious problems of the people, guided them and led them. Great scholars would come to him and ask the solutions to the most difficult problems, and the Imam would answer their queries with ease.



Those of the people who were ignorant of the Imams special position before Allah were amazed at his know ledge. They would assume the Imam to be just. like any other child, and would say:



How can such a young lad have. gained such knowledge? How is it that his knowledge is superior to the knowledge. Of all these great scholars?" These people did not realize that the Imam had not gained his knowledge in the ordinary way but that it was given to him specially by Allah.



They did not realize that Allah grants a special connection with Him to whoever He pleases, young or old, and makes that person the most learned of all mankind. Al-'Imam al-Jawad was endowed with all the best human qualities while still a child.



For this reason the people called him al-"Taqi" which means pious, and al-Jawad" which means generous and merciful He was aware and enlightened and strove to enlighten others. For this reason, Allah blessed him Al-Imam al-Jawad lived during the time of the cruel Abbasid tyrant, al-Mutasim, who realized that if al-Imam al-Jawad succeeded in awakening the people they might turn against him and put an end to his power.



He was afraid of this and was terrified by the Imam's charisma and popularity. He summoned the Imam from his home in Madinah to Baghdad, the capital of the Abbasid Empire, and after a few months he had the Imam martyred through poison. At the time of his martyrdom al-'Imam al-Jawad was just 25 years old. The Imam's sacred body was buried alongside that of his grandfather al-'Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS).



on the outskirts of Baghdad, at a place today known as Kazimayn. Eternal peace be upon him.



A Letter to a Governor



One of al-Imam al-Jawad's companion's reports: I performed the Hajj with al-'Imam al-Jawad (AS), and when the Hajj was over I went to see the Imam to say my farewell. Before I left I said to the Imam:



"The government has levied a very heavy tax upon me and I am unable to pay it. Please, will you write a letter to the governor of our city, and recommend him to act leniently towards me".



Imam replied that he did not know the governor, and could not therefore write and advise him. But he is one of your friends and followers. If you write to him he will definitely accept your counsel." Al-Imam al-Jawad picked up a pen and wrote:



"In the name of Allah, the Merciful and the compassion ate. Peace be with you and with all Allah's righteous servants. O governor! Power and authority are trusts from Allah which He has invested in you for you to serve the people.



You must use this power to help your brothers in religion. The only things that remain with you are good deeds and the help which you grant to your brothers, the Muslims. Know that on the Day of Resurrection Allah will review all your deeds and not the slightest action will be hidden from Him yours Muhammad ibn Ali Al-Jawad I took the letter, made my final farewells and set off for my city. When I arrived, news of the letter I was carrying had already reached the governor.



He came to meet me and I gave him the letter. He took it respectfully, kissed it, and then he opened it. After reading it he inquired about my occupation, and just as I had wanted he behaved kindly and leniently towards me.



In fact, from that moment on, he behaved justly and kindly with all the people.



Imam Jawad (A.S.): The Treasure of Knowledge and Source of Wisdom

There were strenuous efforts on every occasion to hold the personality of Imam Jawad (A.S.) in contempt. This fact was so obvious that it is narrated that:" Ma’moon1 would touch upon all deceitful acts in order to belittle Aboo Ja’far’s (Imam Jawad (A.S.)) character. All of Mamoon’s efforts however would fail."2



In spite of all these efforts, Ma’oon would fail and the Imam would gain a higher popularity and power amongst the people. This would even scare the military who had control over the reins of government. Imam Jawad (A.S.) successfully protected Imamah (divine leadership) from the harsh and dangerous situation it had fallen in. He was able to secure the pillars of religion, encourage reason and proof, and give light and guidance to the dark path. He proved the trueness of the claim of his father –Imam Reza (A.S.) - about him: "No infant has been born as blessed and good as this infant in Islam."3 In another text it has been recorded that Imam Reza (A.S.) said, "This newborn infant is him whom no other like him has been born to be so full of blessings for our followers."4



Indeed, as days would pass by, the popularity of the Imam would rise and his star would continue shining. Even though his age would count him as a child, he had reached the status of Imamah during childhood years. Enemies and friends all could not help but admit and witness to his knowledge and excellence. Despite Ma’oon’s efforts to embarrass Imam Jawad (A.S.) in different scientific and theoretical assemblies, those assemblies would on the contrary show the vast amount of Imam’s knowledge.



Sibt ibn Jouzi, one of the famous Sunni scholars, said "He (Imam Jawad (A.S.)) was like his father in knowledge, asceticism, and generosity."5



Jahidh Mu’tazili Uthmani lived in Basrah and was not a follower of Imam Ali (A.S.) and his progeny. He had a long hand in knowledge and the sciences, and is the author of many books about science and the techniques of his time. He lived in the same era as Imam Jawad (A.S.) and his children. Jahidh has placed Imam Jawad (A.S.) in the ten "Talebyun" and has said about them, "each of them is a knowledgeable. They are ascetic, devotee, brave, generous, chaste, and pure."6



The other scholars have said many similar things about Imam Jawad (A.S.), which will not be stated in this piece. All in all Imam Jawad (A.S.) was highly respected by his friends and common people. When Imam Jawad (A.S.) wanted to enter the capital city of Baghdad, people would run to high altitudes just to see the Imam. It was as if seeing the Imam even if it meant from afar was a huge important event for them. Another way to familiarize ourselves with the greatness of Imam Jawad (A.S.) is by seeing the great respect of the elders for him. The uncle of his father who was the son of the sixth Imam was a man named Ali ibn Ja’far al-Sadiq. Ali ibn Ja’far was himself of the great religious scholars, and yet he would very highly respect Imam Jawad (A.S.).



Muhammad ibn Hassan narrates, "For two years I was with Ali ibn Ja’far and would record and write the narrations he had heard from his brother (Imam Moosa ibn Ja’far (A.S.)). One of the days that I was sitting in his presence, Imam Muhammad ibn Ali al-Jawad (A.S.) entered Masjid al-Nabi7. Ali ibn Ja’far hurried toward the Imam without even wearing his shoes or cloak. He kissed the Imam’s hand and revered him.



The Imam said, "Uncle! Please sit, may Allah bless you."



Ali ibn Ja’far said, "My Master! How shall I sit when you are standing?"



When Ali ibn Ja’far returned to his small gathering, the people around him began reproaching him for what he did. They said, "You are the uncle of his father, why do you act as such?"



Ali ibn Ja’far told them, "Remain silent!" He then held his beard and said, "When Allah has not made this white beard worthy and deserving, but has made this young man worthy of the status of Imamah, then how can I deny his virtue?"…'8



* By Allamah Ja'far Murtada Ameli.

1- The Abbasid Caliph

2- Al-Kuleini, Usool al-Kafi, vol. 1, p. 494: Narrated by Muhammad ibn Rayan

3 - Allamah Majlesi, Bihar al-Anwar, vol. 50, p. 20, narrated by Imam Reza (A.S.)

4- Al-Kuleini, Usool al-Kafi, vol. 1, p. 321: Narrated by Imam Reza (A.S.)

5 - Sibt ibn Jouzi, Tadhkirat al-khawas, p. 358-359

6 - Jahidh Mu’tazili Uthmani, Athar al-Jahidh, p. 235

7 - The Mosque of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH&HP) located in Medina

8 - Al-Kuleini, Usul al-Kafi, vol. 1, p. 322



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